Kenya: Olunga on the Double As Kashiwa Bounce Back

18 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Michael Olunga scored a brace as Kashiwa Resyol beat Shonan Belmare 3-2 in a Japanese J1 League match played at Sankyo Frontier Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Kenyan international opened the scoring in the 19th minute and doubled the lead just before the break. Temma Matsuda pulled one back for Belmare on 63 minutes but Hayato Nakama added another for Reysol seven minutes later.

Naoki Ishihara scored the second for Belmare in the 84th but Reysol held on to pick the three crucial points.

This is Kashiwa's first win since the season resumed from the coronavirus break. The win pushes the team up the log to 12th with six points from five matches.

Up next for Kashiwa is an away game against Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.