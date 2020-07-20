Kenya: Olunga on the Double As Kashiwa Bounce Back

Michael Olunga scored a brace as Kashiwa Resyol beat Shonan Belmare 3-2 in a Japanese J1 League match played at Sankyo Frontier Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Kenyan international opened the scoring in the 19th minute and doubled the lead just before the break. Temma Matsuda pulled one back for Belmare on 63 minutes but Hayato Nakama added another for Reysol seven minutes later.

Naoki Ishihara scored the second for Belmare in the 84th but Reysol held on to pick the three crucial points.

This is Kashiwa's first win since the season resumed from the coronavirus break. The win pushes the team up the log to 12th with six points from five matches.

Up next for Kashiwa is an away game against Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.