Malawian Artist in India Eyes International Market

20 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mpho Musowa

India-based Malawian hip hop artist George Kaluwile also known as Gkhey has said he is eying the international scene for his music exploits.

Gkhey aka Tha Replay is a student at Chandigarh University where he is studying law.

The Malawian student has remixed the number one song 'Lit' from Charisma and shot a music video.

Braggadocio, which is the Hip Hop genre's most popular content is the concept of the song a he raps about his stamina and endurance in the game.

Gkhey said he is working with fellow Malawians in India to represent the country and raise the flag up high.

"I am working with a lot of people to realise the dream."

A lot of artists have over the decade been plying their trade independently of big record labels so they controls the masters to their originals and Gkhey has learnt valuable lessons.

He explained that he owns 25 percent of an entertainment label called city Strain Records which is their on house production to record their own music, shoot their own videos.

He also co-owns a brand of clothes under city strain and African God.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.