Malawian Artist in India Eyes International Market

India-based Malawian hip hop artist George Kaluwile also known as Gkhey has said he is eying the international scene for his music exploits.

Gkhey aka Tha Replay is a student at Chandigarh University where he is studying law.

The Malawian student has remixed the number one song 'Lit' from Charisma and shot a music video.

Braggadocio, which is the Hip Hop genre's most popular content is the concept of the song a he raps about his stamina and endurance in the game.

Gkhey said he is working with fellow Malawians in India to represent the country and raise the flag up high.

"I am working with a lot of people to realise the dream."

A lot of artists have over the decade been plying their trade independently of big record labels so they controls the masters to their originals and Gkhey has learnt valuable lessons.

He explained that he owns 25 percent of an entertainment label called city Strain Records which is their on house production to record their own music, shoot their own videos.

He also co-owns a brand of clothes under city strain and African God.