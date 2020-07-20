Sudan: West Darfur Govt to Improve Security Situation in Kereinik

Kereinik / El Geneina — The governor of West Darfur has pledged to restore security in Kereinik locality. A Native Administration Forum held in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, focussed on ways to better protect farms in the state.

On Tuesday, displaced farmers Saddam Khamees and Adam Juma were shot by gunmen when they were returning from their land to the Sese camp near Kereinik town.

The attack coincided with the seizure of a farm in the area by "a group of new settlers", according to a statement issued by the Darfur Displaced and Refugees General Coordination.

The statement called on the authorities "to fully protect the agricultural season, and immediately arrest the attackers and settlers so that they can be brought to justice".

The violence triggered protests in the area. The demonstrators set up a sit-in in Kereinik and blocked the Kereinik-El Geneina road.

On Thursday, Maj Gen Rabee Abdallah, Governor of West Darfur, received a youth delegation from the Sese camp for the displaced who complained about the rampant security in Kereinik.

The governor pledged to protect the farms during the current agricultural season. Regular forces will be deployed and the police station of Kereinik will be re-opened.

"There is no place for those who seek to thwart the peace process in Darfur," he told the delegation members. "We must deal with this group [of gunmen] with complete decisiveness."

Farms, pastures

The South Darfur Native Administration Forum concluded its last session in Nyala on Thursday with a number of recommendations concerning the recurrent conflicts between farmers and herders at the onset of the agricultural seasons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the closing statement, the native administration leaders said that pasture tracks have to be clearly marked to meet the needs of herders, as part of "a new strategy for the development of the grazing sector".

Renewed demarcation of tracks, pastures, and farmlands should be based on scientific research that takes into account increases in the number of livestock and agricultural expansion. There must always be security forces based in various locations at the time of the harvests.

The forum also recommend disarmament in the region in order to restore confidence between the herders and farmers. "Clear and binding agreements" must be made between herders and farmers to prevent violent conflicts.

The region furthermore needs "balanced development" and "awareness-raising concerning the implementation of peace, freedom and justice on the ground".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.