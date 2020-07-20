Sudan: Two People Killed in Kadugli, Lagawa Market Pillaged

Kadugli / Lagawa — On Thursday, two people were shot dead in Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan. In Lagawa in West Kordofan, the Grand Market was plundered.

A group of gunmen opened fire on Babikir Kodi and Fadwa Abdallah when they were leaving the Tawasul Mining Company in Kadugli, where Kodi worked. They were killed instantly.

An eyewitness told Radio Dabanga that they were shot in front of the office of the mining company, opposite the base of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and a training camp for the Sudanese army, north of Kadugli Airport.

"Yet, no one moved to seize the killers, who fled after the shooting," the source said.

Pillaged

In Lagawa in West Kordofan, the Grand Market was plundered on Thursday afternoon.

According to witnesses, a group of unknown armed men stormed the market, and began to shoot in the air. "All the people fled, including the shop keepers, leaving their shops unattended."

The attackers then pillaged the shops at the edge of the market. Policeman Muatasim Sukkar was severely beaten.

The sources said that the robbers fled when army forces arrived at the market and began shooting in the air.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.