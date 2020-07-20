Somalia: 3 Injured in Landmine Explosion in Hodan, Mogadishu

At least three people have been confirmed injured following an explosion of a landmine planted in Mogadishu's Hodan district went off . The blast targeted the car of deputy security minister Abdinasir Said Muse but went off after his vehicle passed. Hodan and Wabari Police officers arrived in the area and launched an investigation.
