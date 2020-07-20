Somalia: 19 Students Fail to Turn Up for High School Exam in Barawe

In Barawe Southwest State Administration HQ 19 out of 34,000 registered high school exams have failed to turn up for the examinations that started Saturday morning, state minister of education has revealed

Abdifatah Isak south west deputy education minster told Dalsan that this students failed to tun up the exams today due to insecurity .

Somalia's port town of Barawe is now under the control of the African Union and the Somali army but Al-Shabab usually imposed a blockade in Barawe 111 miles from Mogadishu, making residence travel by road risky .

In Mogadishu Hundreds of Security forces deployed to exam centres today to enhance the security of the students and thwart.