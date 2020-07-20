Gambia Registers 15 New Cases of COVID-19

Gambia's Director of Health Promotion and Education said Saturday the smallest country has registered 15 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of cases registered in a single day.

This according to Modou Njai, has brought the total number of cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Gambia to 93. He said: "The new cases also include a deceased bringing the total number of death so far to four."

Nineteen persons were newly taken into quarantine, whilst 20 persons have been discharged from quarantine.

"Currently, the country has 662 persons on quarantine, thirty nine active cases, four deaths and 3 probable cases", he said.