Somalia: Form Four Candidate Sits Exam in Hospital After Going Into Labour Before Kick Off

A form four candidate from Mogadishu on Saturday sat her national examination in hospital after going into labour a few hours to kick-off.

Shamsa Mohamed Hashi, 18, was rushed to Kalkaal Hospital in Mogadishu by relatives after developing labour pains.

"I have been learning for all those years to get the high school certificate I am very happy that I'm allowed to write the exams in the hospital where I gave birth," said Shamso Mohamed.

According to a medical officer at the hospital, Abdirahman Hussein, the high school candidate safely gave birth to a baby boy and both of them are currently in good condition.

He said the baby had been placed in a special room while the mother was provided with a room to sit her exams under the surveillance of a security officer and an invigilator.

A total of 34,600 high school students have commenced their national exams on Saturday across the nation except for Puntland.

Puntland and Somaliland have separately taken measures to reopen schools. National exams in Puntland kicked-off on 4th July.

The region does not subscribe to the standardized federal exams system.