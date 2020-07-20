Somalia: Secondary School Students in Somalia Commence Exams Amidst Covid19 Fears

Over 30,000 secondary school students in Somalia have commenced for their national examinations on Saturday, Education ministry confirmed.

The exams will be conducted in 122 centres across the capital and four federal states - Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland states.

Hundreds of Security forces deployed to different exam centers to enhance the security of the students and thwart. The ministry said over dozens of invigilators and supervisors have been tasked to supervise the exams.

Education Minister Abdirahman Abdullahi Goddah Barre said that the students will be practicing social distancing and wear face masks during the exams.

"The exams are scheduled to kick off on Saturday," Mr. Barre said, adding that "It shows the progress being made." Abdirahman Abdullahi Goddah Barre.

However, Puntland and Somaliland have separately taken measures to reopen schools. National exams in Puntland kicked-off on 4th July.

The region does not subscribe to the standardized federal exams system.

Somalia administered centralized national examinations in 2015 for the first time in 25 years since the collapse of the government in 1991.