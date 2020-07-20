Zimbabwe: Masvingo City Council Abandons Service Delivery As Fuel Shortages Worsen

20 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Tonderai Saharo

The Masvingo City Council has told its ratepayers not to expect normal service delivery as the local authority is failing to secure fuel and has grounded most of its fleet.

In a statement, Acting Town Clerk, Edward Mukaratirwa said the municipality due to the fuel shortages, refuse collection, burst water, and sewer pipe blockages would not be attended to as emergencies.

"Issues like refuse collection, burst water pipes, and sewer blockages may take longer than expected to be attended to if the fuel situation remains critical," reads the statement.

Zimbabwe is facing an acute shortage of fuel as the government fails to pay foreign currency required by importers for deliveries forcing the importing companies to withhold their stock.

"The problem has been triggered by the fuel crisis, most service stations in the city that have fuel require foreign currency whereas council is neither billing nor collecting forex," Mukaratirwa said.

The fuel shortages have seen some suburbs in Masvingo such as Mucheke going for more than a month without refuse being collected putting the health of residents at risk especially with the fast-spreading Covid-19 virus and other communicable diseases such as typhoid.

