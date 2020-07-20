Cameroon: Reopening Borders - Government Makes Preparations

State officials on July 16 presented the measures during the meeting of the Interministerial Committee for the evaluation and monitoring of the response strategy against COVID-19.

The government of Cameroon is taking measures to reopen the country's land, maritime and air borders closed on March 17, 2020 as one of the restrictive measures to fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on July 16, 2020 through videoconferencing chaired the weekly meeting of the Interministerial Committee for the evaluation and monitoring of government's response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic with focus on the measures already taken and perspectives of reopening land, maritime and air borders. Before the different Ministers and State officials presented measures at their respective sectors, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie presented the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The state of affairs of the pandemic could therefore pave the way for reopening the borders with tight restrictive measures taken not to aggravate the spread of the virus. Public Health Minister therefore disclosed that as at July 16, 2020, there were 16,157 cases declared positive in the country. He said there were 13,528 patients declared cured, 373 deaths and the treatment rate stood at 85 per cent. The Minister also presented health measures put in place ahead of the reopening of borders.

After the presentation of the state of affairs of the pandemic, the Delegate General for National Security presented security measures linked to COVID-19 and specifically those at the borders. The Transport Minister on his part presented measures to curb the propagation of the virus and Territorial Administration Minister also presented measures in his domain.

The reopening of the country's borders will be a great relief for many sectors affected by COVID-19 pandemic in the country one of which is agriculture. The Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development and Trade presented the situation of the tomato subsector. Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Gabriel Mbairobe said the tomato subsector provides over 600,000 jobs. The tomatoes produced besides being supplied within Cameroon is also sold to neighbouring countries in border markets such as Kyé-Ossi, Abang Minko and Ekok. With the closure of the borders, the price of tomato has dropped drastically. The Minister therefore used the occasion of the conference to present likely support measures to the local actors affected by the pandemic. The recovery measures for the next six months, he proposed, centre on support to production cooperatives that have already been identified. The support that will enable them to stabilize production has to be in the areas of seeds, phytosanitary products, fertilizers and agricultural equipment such as motor pumps and sprayers.