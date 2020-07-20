Tunisia: Cameroon-Tunisia - Groundwork Laid for Enhanced Cooperation

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe and Ambassador Jalel Snoussi, held talks in Yaounde on July 15, 2020.

The outgoing Tunisian Ambassador to Cameroon, His Excellency Jalel Snoussi, on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Yaounde, met with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Gabriel Mbairobe. Speaking to the media after, the diplomat said he came to pay a courtesy visit on the Minister, bid farewell and also discuss bilateral cooperation.

"Since my arrival in Cameroon in 2015, the level of trade exchanges between Tunisia and Cameroon has increased with many cooperation opportunities in agriculture and other sectors," the Ambassador said. "I leave the country with a feeling of satisfaction for a task accomplished. I leave behind to my successor an important cooperation framework and lever between Tunisia and Cameroon for him to continue from there," Jalel Snoussi underscored.

Cameroon and Tunisia established diplomatic relations in 1963. Ever since, many cooperation agreements have been signed between the two countries. These include in the areas of friendship, culture, scientific and technical ties, trade, communication, tourism, professional training and air transport.

Before beginning his tour of duty in Cameroon in 2015, Jalel Snoussi, a career diplomat, was Director of Multi-lateral Cooperation at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (formerly the Organisation of the Islamic Conference) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.