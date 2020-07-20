Cameroon: WHO Steps in With Medical Supplies

The equipment will be put at the disposal of all hospitals in the South West Region handling the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reinforced the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in the South West Region. On Wednesday July 15, 2020, at the esplanade of South West Regional Delegation for Public Health, it donated 19 oxygen concentrators having 19 voltage regulators, sanitary and hygiene equipment and other disinfectants to keep the hospital environment clean. Another consignment of gifts that came from the Head of State to health personnel consisted of personal protective equipment for health workers and caregivers. The last consignment came from the Ministry of Public Health through its partner.

Dr. Martin Ekeke Monono, WHO Consultant for Infection, Prevention and Control Expert said that the WHO's role is to accompany and support countries so that people attend the highest possible standards of health. That this is done through intellectual and technical service while adding that WHO is not a funding agency. That they have realised that the coronavirus Pandemic has grown and there are more and more cases that need treatment in hospitals, reasons why they stepped in with the huge health supplies.

Dr. Ekeke Monono decried the stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients. He said the mortality of COVID-19 rate is high in the North West and South West Regions because people shun hospitals when sick. "We have a duty to educate our people that the earlier they go for treatment in hospitals the better their chances to survive," he pleaded.

South West Regional Delegate for Public Health, Dr. Ebongo Zacheus, indicated that many of their personnel got contaminated by COVID-19 with some even passing away. He rejoiced for the huge consignments. A defined part was set for Buea Regional Hospital and another for Limbe Regional Hospital. Then South West Regional Delegation for Public Health had its own hug consignment which it intends to share to 18 Health Districts in the region and other health facilities. Dr. Ebongo expressed gratitude to all the donors indicating that the materials will better working condition of health personnel and improve health care provision for the sick.