Ethiopia: Nile Dam - Ethiopia Refutes Filling Claims

Government says the increase in the level of water was a natural process and not intentional.

Ethiopia has acknowledged the water levels behind the giant hydroelectric dam it is building on the Blue Nile River are increasing, but deny the beginning of any filling process. Speaking on the state media, the Minister of Water Sileshi Bekele said the latest satellite images showing water level rising at the dam was a natural occurrence. Minister Bekele's statement comes hours after Egypt asked the Ethiopian government for urgent clarification on whether it has begun to deliberately fill the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a day after the latest round of negotiations on the disputed project collapsed.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Mr Seleshi after telling AP news agency that the dam's wall has been raised to 560 metres compared to 525 metres last year, tweeted during the day that: "The inflow into the reservoir due to heavy rainfall and runoff exceeded the outflow and created natural pooling".

It should be noted that, hours after the collapsed of talks, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry warned that filling and operating the dam without an agreement "would heighten tensions and could provoke crises and conflicts that further destabilize an already troubled region".

Meanwhile, the Sudanese government, said water levels on the Blue Nile had declined by 90 million cubic metres per day after Ethiopia started filling the dam on its side of the border.

"It was evident from the flow metres in the Dimim border station with Ethiopia that there is a retreat in the water levels ... confirming the closure of the gates of the Renaissance Dam," it said.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Ethiopia broke ground on it in 2011, with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan worried it will restrict vital water supplies. Addis Ababa says the project offers a critical opportunity to pull millions of its nearly 110 million citizens out of poverty