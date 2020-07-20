Cameroon: FIFA Support Fund - Over Fcfa 800 Million to Assist Clubs

The money will be given in phases on condition that the beneficiaries provide justification for their expenses.

Over FCFA 800 million will be given out to football clubs in the country as part of FIFA support fund for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the football milieu. The announcement was made during a press briefing in Yaounde yesterday, July 16, 2020.

The purpose of the meeting was for the FECAFOOT officials to brief journalists on the distribution process of the COVID-19 support fund from FIFA and discussed on other issues. According to FIFA, professional and amateur clubs will have FCFA 572 million and the rest FCFA 286 million to women football. FECAFOOT however has put in place a system of distribution of the support fund during the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT that took place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

The Executive Committee allocated 85 per cent for the clubs and 15 per cent for the use of the federation. For the projects of 2020 and 2021, support for associations will be FCFA275 million that is for Ligue One and Ligue Two, regional and divisional leagues and youth football clubs. Seïdou Mbombo Njoya said the FIFA support fund will be distributed with transparency and rigour. The money will be given in phases on condition that the beneficiaries provide justification for their expenses. He used the occasion to announce that CAF has announced the putting in place of a special COVID-19 support fund for member associations.

Concerning the resumption of the 2020-2021 football season in Cameroon Seïdou Mbombo Njoya said the new season will kick off between the last week of September and early October 2020. This according to him will enable players have enough play time before the Intermediate Lions begin training for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) to take place in January 2021. He however said the start of the championship is based on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic.