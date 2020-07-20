Rwanda: Wanted - Police Publishes Names of Errant Motorists Who Breached COVID-19 Curfew

Rwanda National Police (RNP) reminds the general public to respect the curfew and to heed police orders when found in related violations. The curfew, which is in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, starts at 9 PM and ends at 5 AM.

The reminder comes after hundreds of people especially motorists, who were found in violation of the curfew since April, disregarded instructions given to them by Police officers enforcing the curfew.

A report by the Traffic and Road Safety Department indicate that since April, 498 motorists, who were found violating the curfew in different parts of the country, disregarded Police instructions to park at provided lots and to go to allocated centres.

They instead drove or rode away.

The report further indicates that the majority of 495 motorists, who disregarded the Police instructions, were found in the City of Kigali.

The names have since been published on the police website.

Police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera said warned against such "disrespectful behaviours and undermining instructions given by the authority."

He observed that the directives are meant to ensure the safety of everyone from the pandemic of Coronavirus, and must be respected as well as those charged with enforcing them.

"First and foremost, people should respect the curfew; 9 PM should find you home; it is not the time to start heading home. Secondly, when you are stopped, abide by the officer's instructions and go where you are instructed to go or take your automobile.

When you undermine instructions given to you by the authority, in this case by Police officers enforcing the curfew, you will be arrested," Kabera said.

He reminded the general public that the centres where people are required to go during curfew hours are not "detention or prison facilities" but rather central grounds used to control movements during curfew hours as well as sensitization centres wide enough for social distancing, where people are educated on the pandemic and safety practices.

"At 5 AM, everyone in these centres goes back home or is free to go for individual errands. When you disrespect Police officers, disregard their orders and run away, remember you have left your particulars behind; you will be located and arrested," the spokesperson warned.

He advised everyone, who run away and whose particulars were confiscated, to be responsive, come forward and report to the Traffic and Road Safety department head offices at Muhima in Kigali or at Regional Police Headquarters and District Police Units where their documents were confined, not later than Friday, July 24.

Those who will not comply, he said, will be located and arrested.