Kenya: Handshake Jolts House Leadership Sweeping Away DP Ruto's Allies

Nairobi — Members of Parliament supportive of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga have registered a clean sweep of the leadership posts of the Committee in the National Assembly.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega (Jubilee) who was moved from the Trade and Industry Committee is now in charge of the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee after Kimani Ichungwah (Jubilee) was de-whipped.

Homa Bay County Woman Representative Gladys Wanga (ODM) is the new Chairperson of the Finance and Planning Committee after Jubilee Party moved Kipkelion East MP Joseph Limo (Jubilee) from the committee.

Mandera South MP Adan Haji Ali (Jubilee) will now chair the Trade and Industry Committee after he was moved from the Agriculture and Livestock Committee. He will be deputised by Kigumo MP Ruth Wangari Mwaniki (Jubilee).

For Moiben MP Silas Kipkoech Tiren (Jubilee), it was a case of being vindicated after he was elected unopposed to chair the Agriculture and Livestock Committee, a post he lost in 2018 after he and four of his colleagues were threatened with ejection for working their way to their respective committee leadership positions against the ruling party's preferred members.

He will be deputised by Laikipia County Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru (Jubilee), who recently ditched Ruto-led TangaTanga faction of the ruling party. The group is made up of MPs supportive of Deputy President William Ruto's bid to succeed President Kenyatta when his second and final term lapses in 2022.

Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi Ali was unopposed for the Vice-Chairperson seat in the National Security and Administration Committee which is chaired by Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau (Wiper) replaces Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka (Jubilee) as the Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee chairperson.

Cherengani MP Joshua Kutuny (Jubilee) was elected unopposed to be the Vice-Chairperson of the Health Committee.

Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani (Jubilee) was also elected Vice-Chairperson of the Lands Committee, which is chaired by Racheal Nyamai (Jubilee).

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya told the MPs to seek guidance from the respective whips "to advise you whether you are a viable candidate because you might end up spending a lot of resources for nothing."

In elections held on Thursday, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo (ODM) scooped the Vice-Chairman's post in the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which will now be headed by Muturi Kigano (Jubilee). They replace Baringo North MP William Cheptumo and Kandara MP Alice Wahome who were dewhipped by their Jubilee Party.

Tiaty MP William Kamket (KANU) and Mbeere North MP Charles Muriuki Njagagua (Jubilee) were elected the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Delegated Committee after Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Boss Sholei was de-whipped from the Committee.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma (ODM) will now deputise Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni (Jubilee Party) in the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee.

Bura MP Ali Wario (Jubilee) will now chair the Regional Integration Committee. He formerly chaired the Labour Committee.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi (Jubilee Party) and Chepalungu MP Gideon Kimutai Koskei (Chama Cha Mashinani) is seeking to be the next chairperson of the Labour committee.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyunyi (FORD-Kenya) who is entangled in a party leadership battle with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula won the chairmanship of the NG-CDF Committee

Kiambu County Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba (Jubilee) will deputise Pokot South MP David Pkosing in the Transport, Public Works and Housing Committee following the resignation of Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria last month.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kuria quit after the Parliamentary Group Meeting informed them of a notice to discharge them from the Parliamentary Committee.

Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mutemi Mulyungi (Wiper) took the Vice Chairperson

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra (Jubilee) will serve as the Vice-Chairperson of the Members' Services and Facilities Committee.

Shinyalu MP (ODM) Justus Mugali Kizito and Nyamira County Woman Representative Jerusha Mongina Momanyi (Jubilee Party) took the leadership of the Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library Committee after they were unopposed for the Chairman and Vice-Chairperson's post.

Mwea MP Josphat Kabinga Wachira (Jubilee) was elected the Vice-Chair of the Committee of Parliamentary Powers and Privileges, whose chairman in the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi.