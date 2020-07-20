Namibia: Fire Victims Get New Home

19 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

A family of 10 continues to count their blessings after a fire destroyed their shack at Keetmanshoop's informal settlement.

Thanks to Gigi's Construction, owned by Elize Dausab, the family could move into their new two-bedroom house on Tuesday, nine days after fire gutted their shack.

The housing developer also donated furniture and food to the family.

The family received paint to spruce up the inside of their newly built house.

The housing developer also donated food items to 17 needy and vulnerable community members.

Rooi said she was extremely grateful for the intervention.

"I thank God, Elize and her team and the community for their generosity in our hour of need," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Dausab family, former //Kharas governor special adviser Alfred Dax said Elize was taught by her mother about ubuntu, which means 'I am, because you are'.

//Kharas governor Aletha Frederick said she has observed that the Covid-19 pandemic has instilled a culture of sharing among people.

She said the government needs to come up with innovative ways to speed up housing delivery to the less privileged.

Frederick called for help for three or more households whose houses were recently gutted by fire at Keetmanshoop.

