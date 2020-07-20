Ethiopia: Diaspora Association Pledges to Support Victims of the Recent Unrest

20 July 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba (ENA) — Ethiopian Diaspora Association has pledged to work jointly with the government in supporting victims of the recent unrest occurred in the country.

The association has criticized the chaos and disruption following the assassination of renowned singer Hachalu Hundess as the move in no way reflects the real Ethiopian picture.

In a talk-show hosted by Ethiopian News Agency, CEO of the Association, Abrham Syum along with Board Member of the Association, Idris Mohamed said recurring violence adversely impacted the economy of the country.

It will especially remain a constraint on the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which the country has been exerting extensive efforts to be an emerging investment hub, it was told.

A strong societal cohesion that promotes peaceful coexistence among communities should be upheld, they said.

Noting that building a nation is not as easy as annihilation, they pointed out that efforts need to be made to end such recurring violence in the country.

They further underline the significance of taking lessons from others who failed into most hideous crisis before the worst scenario turn out to the country.

The association also reaffirmed its readiness to provide the necessary support in collaboration with the government's task force to rehabilitate the victims of the recent violence.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.