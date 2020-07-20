South Africa: Identity Book Owners Sought By Mariannhill Police

press release

DURBAN - Mariannhill SAPS is urging members of the community to always be alert and ensure that they keep their identity documents and personal belongings safe to avoid them ending up in the wrong hands.

Citizens have a tendency of leaving their identity documents at business premises when they require services. Mariannhill police have a number of identity documents that were brought to the police station by businesses from a shopping mall at KwaMaMdikazi in Nagina.

Any person who left their identity document at the mall is urged to see Detective Captain Ngidi at Mariannhill police station and he can be contacted on 079 5000 112.