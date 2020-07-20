South Africa: 21-Year-Old Mother to Appear in Court for Allegedly Forcing Toddler to Drink Alcohol, Smoke Dagga

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - The mother (21) of a two-year-old boy and her 19-year-old accomplice are expected to appear in Dzanani Magistrate's Court this morning after they were arrested for allegedly making her son indulge in alcohol and also to smoke dagga at Rabali village in Mphephu policing area.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday, 18 July 2020 soon after the police accessed the video clips that went viral on social media, showing the woman giving her son dagga to smoke and alcohol to consume. Her accomplice can be heard in the background persuading the little boy to indulge.

The mother was arrested at Rabali village and her accomplice at Dzanani under Siloam policing area.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned the actions of the two women and has commended the police for their swift response.

The child has since been removed and handed over to the grandmother for caregiving.

The suspects will face a charge of contravening the provisions of the Children's Act, 38 of 2005 (Child Abuse).