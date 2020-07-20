South Africa: 21-Year-Old Mother to Appear in Court for Allegedly Forcing Toddler to Drink Alcohol, Smoke Dagga

20 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - The mother (21) of a two-year-old boy and her 19-year-old accomplice are expected to appear in Dzanani Magistrate's Court this morning after they were arrested for allegedly making her son indulge in alcohol and also to smoke dagga at Rabali village in Mphephu policing area.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday, 18 July 2020 soon after the police accessed the video clips that went viral on social media, showing the woman giving her son dagga to smoke and alcohol to consume. Her accomplice can be heard in the background persuading the little boy to indulge.

The mother was arrested at Rabali village and her accomplice at Dzanani under Siloam policing area.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has strongly condemned the actions of the two women and has commended the police for their swift response.

The child has since been removed and handed over to the grandmother for caregiving.

The suspects will face a charge of contravening the provisions of the Children's Act, 38 of 2005 (Child Abuse).

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Gabon Appoints First Woman Prime Minister
Shock as Zindzi Mandela Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.