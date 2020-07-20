South Africa: Accused for the Murder of Gauteng Member of Parliament to Appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court Tomorrow

19 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Issued by the Office of the National Commissioner

PRETORIA - A 29-year-old accused, allegedly responsible for the murder of Gauteng MP and Chairperson of the Provincial Safety and Security Committee, will appear in the Tshwane (Pretoria) Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

The Chairperson, Mr Mapiti David Matsena was, on the night of Thursday, 16 July 2020, with his family at their Doornpoort home in Holyhock Road, when he was allegedly attacked and fatally stabbed.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole has applauded the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Johan Ndlovu and his team for their speedy and positive response to the 72-hour Activation Plan.

"The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng and his team acted swiftly especially in terms of the 72-hour Activation Plan and by doing so, were able to identify and arrest the suspect within 24 hours", said General Sitole.

The suspect was initially taken in for questioning during the early hours of Friday morning, 17 July 2020.

Following intensive and extensive investigations the accused has now been charged with the murder of Mr Matsena.

He will appear in court on a charge of murder and possibly for housebreaking with intention to commit murder.

While the suspect has been charged, detectives are still yet to confirm the motive for the killing.

We appeal to anyone who may have any information on crime to please contact the SAPS via Crime Stop on 086 00 10111. Information may also be provided to the SAPS via MySAPSApp, an application which can be downloaded on any android or iPhone.

All information will be treated with strictest confidence and callers may remain anonymous.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

