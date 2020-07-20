Zimbabwe: Reprieve for Streambank Cultivators

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has deferred the implementation of an order issued to Kariba Municipality to remove gardens located along waterways, the Lake Kariba shoreline and streambanks.

This was after Kariba Municipality wrote to the agency requesting a moratorium on the directive following an outcry from residents who wanted more time to harvest their produce.

Affected residents expressed concern at the short notice given saying the crops were their source of livelihood and were helping satisfy the demand for vegetables in Kariba.

Kariba acting town clerk Mr Saratiere Chitenhe wrote to EMA director-general Mr Aaron Chigona on July 13, seeking a grace period of up to September 30, for the affected families to wind up their activities.

"While we are not disputing the above observations, the gardens were a source of livelihood for the affected families and it is our prayer through your esteemed office that the affected individuals be allowed to harvest on or before September 30, 2020 and thereafter no gardening shall be allowed on the cited areas.

"The intervention of your office on this matter shall be greatly appreciated," wrote Mr Chitenhe.

Mr Chigona granted the request saying Kariba Municipality was supposed to ensure compliance at the expiry of the moratorium.

"Your request for permission to allow affected members to harvest their crops by September 30 has been granted. However, you are required to put in place appropriate measures to ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Order."

Residents of Nyamhunga and Mahombekombe had created gardens near the lake, along waterways and on slopes in the mountainous area.

Streambank cultivation leads to siltation and water pollution in the long run.

Some of the gardens are located along pathways used by animals to access the lake leading to human and wildlife conflict.