Somalia: 3 Dead 9 Injured in Mogadishu Mass Shooting

19 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

At least three people have been confirmed dead and nine others wounded after a shooting incident in Mogadishu's Warta Nabada on Sunday. The gunman shot dead three people and injured nine others in a house traditionally belonging to 'Mingis' people 'treating' sick people alleged to be demon-possessed.

The assailant fled from the scene area before the arrival of the police. No group has claimed responsibility. The attack comes barely less than a week after a man disguised as a woman sprayed bullets at his ex-wife and family members in Mogadishu.

The man identified as only Abdi was later flushed out from his hideout in the Mudug region and transferred to Mogadishu to appear before the court to answer charges.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

