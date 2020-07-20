South Africa: Five Suspects Expected to Appear Before Court for Alleged Murder

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Mpumalanga

NELSPRUIT - Five men aged between 27 and 37 are due to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court tomorrow, Monday, 20 July 2020, for alleged murder and other charges. The suspects were arrested on Friday, 17 July 2020, on these allegations that took place at Kabokwemi, on 15 March 2020.

Reports suggest that 45-year-old Prince Manzini, was murdered in a meeting which was held in a hall at Gutshwa in Kabokweni. In that meeting, a scuffle broke out where Manzini was badly beaten and taken to the nearby clinic where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police were notified about the incident where they registered a murder case, public violence, assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm and Intimidation emanating from the incident. An Investigation team within the police was set up to probe these cases which made strides on Friday, when the team members arrested the five suspects.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has welcomed the arrest and commended the investigation team for their hard work.