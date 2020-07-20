Namibia: Ministry Makes U-Turn On Resumption of Classes

19 July 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Okeri Ngutjinazo

THE Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has postponed the resumption of face-to-face classes for Grades 11 and 12 at Swakopmund, Arandis and Walvis Bay for the next two days.

Executive director of education, arts and culture, Sanet Steenkamp, said this is to provide teachers, pupils and parents enough time to get ready.

This means schools would reopen on Wednesday instead of tomorrow.

"During the next two days, parents will be required to indicate whether they would prefer to make use of learning from home," she said.

Steenkamp said the directorate of education, arts and culture will continue to engage and facilitate teaching strategies since many concerns were raised at Walvis Bay.

The directorate will also explore arranging transport for pupils to and from schools, and central pick-up points at Kuisebmond.

Steenkamp said private schools in these areas have indicated their readiness to reopen tomorrow and may proceed with parents' consent.

Steenkamp said pupils who want to continue learning from home should be assisted by teachers through visual or voice-recorded lessons.

Assessments should be done to ensure pupils are not disadvantaged, she said.

"Amid all the uncertainties, fears and anxiety, it is imperative that we note all the Grade 11 and 12 pupils are registered to take their final examinations at NSSC ordinary and higher level at the end of this year," she said.

"The ministry acknowledges the road ahead may not be easy and embraced by all, but wishes to reassure the nation the safety of teachers, pupils and all employees is paramount in all decisions taken," she said.

