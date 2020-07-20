South Africa: Boksburg Police Station Temporarily Closed for COVID-19 Decontamination

20 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng

PARKTOWN - All communities serviced by Boksburg SAPS are advised that the police station has been temporary closed after one member tested positive for COVID-19.

Community Service Centre (CSC) will be operating from the Detective building next to the police station.

Community members are advised to call station on: CSC Commander

Cell: 082 575 1740

Landline: 011-841-6858

The station will be undergoing decontamination and community will be informed when the station will be operating again

The acting station commander: Lt Colonel Nthswana

082 568 4675

Acting Vispol Head:

Captain Rapholo

082 485 4717

Detective Head Lt Colonel Nthswana

082 568 4675

Duty Officer

079 877 6521

Boksburg SAPS management wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may arise.

