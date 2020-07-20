South Africa: Boksburg Police Station Temporarily Closed for COVID-19 Decontamination

Media Statement
Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng
PARKTOWN - All communities serviced by Boksburg SAPS are advised that the police station has been temporary closed after one member tested positive for COVID-19.
Community Service Centre (CSC) will be operating from the Detective building next to the police station.
Community members are advised to call station on: CSC Commander
Cell: 082 575 1740
Landline: 011-841-6858
The station will be undergoing decontamination and community will be informed when the station will be operating again
The acting station commander: Lt Colonel Nthswana
082 568 4675
Acting Vispol Head:
Captain Rapholo
082 485 4717
Detective Head Lt Colonel Nthswana
082 568 4675
Duty Officer
079 877 6521
Boksburg SAPS management wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may arise.