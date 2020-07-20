Liberia: Fourteen-Year Old Liberian Forward Signs

Fourteen-year-old Liberian forward Ansu Kanneh has signed a professional contract with United Soccer league club, Phoenix Rising FC, the club announced.

The Young Liberian forward joined Phoenix Rising FC's academy team in mid-May after beginning his youth soccer career with Phoenix Rush and will register as a United Soccer League Academy Player, maintaining his amateur status.

Kanneh who is entering his junior year of high school at the age of 14 after beginning his education early in Liberia, scored 32 goals for the junior varsity team at North High School in Phoenix at the age of 12. He bagged another 15 goals last year while playing for the varsity team, at the age of 13.

The youngster however, becomes Phoenix Rising FC sixth academy player to signed in the club history.

He becomes only the second 14-year-old to be signed to a club's roster in USL Championship history.

"It's exciting to be able to develop and learn from good players," said Kanneh.

"I'm really happy. All the professional players here are humble, and they work hard. I'm learning a lot from them. I'm working hard to get to the level they are at right now. My goal now is to make the top 18 for a match this season," he added.