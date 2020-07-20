Rwanda: COVID-19 - Kigali Confirms 12 New Cases

Rwanda on Friday, July 17 confirmed 12 new coronavirus cases, all recorded in Kigali.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new infections were all registered from a high-risk isolated cluster.

The figures brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,485.H

According to the ministry, 811 of the confirmed cases have recovered so far including 41 in the last twenty-four hours.

Friday's results were drawn from 3,432 sample tests run in the past 24 hours whereas the total sample tests conducted since the pandemic's outbreak in Mid-March are 203,790 total sample tests.

Rwanda has 670 active cases, and four have so far succumbed to the virus.

The victims include a 24-year old policewoman and a military officer who were serving in peacekeeping mission at the time when they contracted the virus.

They were all repatriated in the country while in critical condition.

The other victims are men aged 65 and 78-years.

The novel Coronavirus pandemic that was first reported in China towards the end of last year has claimed nearly 600,000 lives globally while Infections currently stand at 13 million.