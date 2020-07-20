Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Held Talks

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed held extensive discussion today focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments.

In their extensive discussion, President Isaias Afwerki and Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed reviewed the progress achieved and obstacles encountered in the past two years in the implementation of the historic Declaration of Peace and Friendship agreement signed between the two countries in July 2018.

The two sides agreed to further bolster the prevailing, all-rounded, cooperation between the two countries. They also agreed to work together to enhance regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa firmly aware that this is pivotal for nurturing robust ties anchored on mutual complementarity.

Dr. Abiy Ahmed and his delegation accompanied by President Isaias Afwerki in the afternoon hours visited various agricultural projects and infrastructural developments in the Southern region.