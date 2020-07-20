Rwanda: Four Companies Fined Over Price Hikes

18 July 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Four companies in the City of Kigali have been slapped up with fines that amount to Rwf250,000.

Those businesses had hiked prices of some food products and construction materials, intentional use of unapproved weighing scales, and issuance of illegal invoices.

Most of them had not displayed the prices of Cement or had increased prices.

The development followed inspections that were carried out in different parts of Kigali markets and trading centers on July 14 and July 15, 2020.

All the four fined companies operate in Remera sector, Gasabo district.

"As per Article 27 and Article 29 of the Law n- 35/91 of 5th August 1991 governing the organization of Infernal trade, the Government may also impose an additional administrative fine, require the culprit to repay the profit unduly benefited from the buyer, and suspend the culprit's trading activities for a maximum period of three months", reads the statement from Ministry of trade and commerce.

Since March 17, the government has fined 266 companies and business people in the city of Kigali for a total amount of Rwf 36,760,000.

The government has given a stern warning to people taking advantage of the Coronavirus outbreak to defraud consumers. The government has effectively set prices for most basic goods to avoid price manipulation.

