Zimbabwe: Chemicals Plant to Create 200 Jobs

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Senator Monica Mavhunga has implored local authorities to market themselves to prospective local and international investors as the country is open for business under the new political dispensation.

Senator Mavhunga made the remarks on Friday at the ground-breaking ceremony for a multi-million dollar chemical manufacturing plant set for construction in Concession, Mazowe District.

The project, which is being undertaken by indigenous company, Kusi Chemicals, is expected to create 200 jobs.

Senator Monica Mavhunga said the province was alive to President Mnangagwa's call for devolution.

"The Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra has allowed progressive local authorities to market themselves to prospective investors both locally and internationally. We are gathered here today to witness results of the response to calls for action by the Mazowe Rural District Council

"As a province, we are alive to the President's Vision 2030 to become an upper middle-income economy which calls for the participation of all stakeholders including the business community which are gathered today."

She urged the company, which manufactures chemicals,detergents and sanitisers, to start operations soon to help in responding to Covid-19.

"Today, Kusi Chemicals has done us proud by walking the talk and it is our hope that they will commence operations soon. In these Covid-19 times and beyond, the detergents industry will continue to thrive in promoting best health practises by the people."

Kusi Chemicals chief executive Mr Maxwell Mugwagwa said the manufacturing plant would be the company's largest factory in the country.

"From inception to date, the company has opened branches in different cities in Zimbabwe which are Harare, Gweru, Bulawayo and Chinhoyi and I am glad to announce that this place shall be our main manufacturing facility. Over the past year, Kusi Chemicals has also diversified into cleaning, fumigation and landscaping services from domestic to commercial level and the success has been resounding."

Mr Mugwagwa said the company planned to export its products to the region and earn foreign currency for the country.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association president Mr Denford Mutashu who also attended the event said the development of small towns was essential for national economic growth.

"The development of Rural District Councils, small towns or growth points will spur economic development faster than the centre to periphery model that has been used over the years. Shops in Concession, Mazowe, Mvurwi, Mt Darwin, Bindura and other small towns should be occupied by bare minimum 50 percent of goods manufactured by local community businesses. This not only generates local employment but opens more opportunities for investment," said Mr Mutashu

In a recent briefing with Ministers of Provincial Affairs and Devolution, President Mnangagwa implored rural district councils to lure investors and called for balanced development of rural and urban areas as well as an end to the lopsided perception of Harare as the "Bambazonke of development."