Zimbabwe: Wheelchairs for Kariba Folk

THIRTY people living with disability have received wheelchairs in Kariba district, amid calls for families to open up and get assistance from relevant Government departments and well-wishers.

The wheelchairs are part of a consignment of 440 sourced from the Wheelchair Foundation of America by the Rotary Club of Harare Central and Miracle Missions.

It is estimated that the country has a deficit of nearly 25 000 wheelchairs and Government has called on stakeholders such as faith based organisations, non-governmental organisations and other well-wishers to partner in catering for the needs of vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the handover of the wheelchairs in Kariba recently, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the donation would go a long way in promoting the rights of people living with disabilities.

"This increases awareness as well as the understanding of disability issues. All this leads to the advancement of gains to be derived from the integration of persons living with disabilities in every aspect of life," said Minister Mliswa-Chikoka.

With about 1.4 million people (10 percent) estimated to be living with disabilities in the country, some of them are quarantined for life owing to stigma and some traditional beliefs.

This denies them the chance of getting assistance, including hearing, visual and mobility aids such as wheelchairs, thereby excluding them from participating in socio-economic activities.

Section 22 and 83 of the Constitution provides for inclusivity for everyone, including people living with disability.

Rotary Club of Harare Central wheelchair project chairman Mr Gilbert Chiminya said the remainder of the wheelchairs would be distributed to those in need in six other provinces.

"Our aim is to transform lives through the gift of mobility. We have received a further 440 kits and this event marks the official launch of our 2020 wheelchair campaign.

"We have further distribution earmarked for six more provinces. Zimbabwe has a wheelchair backlog estimated at over 25 000 and these wheelchairs cost $220 each which is beyond the means of most Zimbabweans," he said.

One of the beneficiaries Makanaka Nyamhere (11), who came to receive a wheelchair while strapped on his father's back, could not contain his joy at having one.