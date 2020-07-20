South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus COVID-19 Cases in Western Cape

Update on the coronavirus by Premier Alan Winde
As of 1pm on 19 July, the Western Cape has 13 331 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 83 948 confirmed cases and 68001 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
83948
Total recoveries
68001
Total deaths
2616
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
13331
Tests conducted
374374
Hospitalisations
1578 with 326 in ICU or high care
Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
7061
5927
Southern
7334
6104
Northern
4840
4131
Tygerberg
10552
8841
Eastern
7619
6429
Klipfontein
7677
6463
Mitchells Plain
6708
5620
Khayelitsha
7444
6518
Total
59235
50033
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
256
129
Garden Route
Knysna
633
306
Garden Route
George
1736
1017
Garden Route
Hessequa
78
36
Garden Route
Kannaland
43
21
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
797
378
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
290
136
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1604
1286
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
3408
2872
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
2418
1901
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
821
605
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1032
791
Overberg
Overstrand
1170
930
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
135
84
Overberg
Swellendam
202
112
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
803
607
West Coast
Bergrivier
276
220
West Coast
Cederberg
77
51
West Coast
Matzikama
163
97
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
989
771
West Coast
Swartland
962
685
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
118
49
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
17
7
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
1
Unallocated: 6684 (4877 recovered)
Data note: As we move closer to the peak, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 29 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2616. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.
An explanation of today's data:
The total number of cases in the Western Cape is lower today than it was yesterday. This is because some cases from other provinces were mistakenly allocated to the Western Cape over the past week. This has been corrected, and as such, the total number of cases stands at 83948 today.
End of my isolation period:
Today marks 14 days since I first started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. When I first started my isolation, the mandatory self-isolation period was 14 days- however Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that this has now been revised to 10 days for those who test positive, in line with WHO recommendations. I have therefore completed my isolation.
My health is slowly improving, although I am still experiencing some symptoms such as a cough. Over the past two weeks, I have been following my doctor's instructions to rest as much as possible, especially as I am in the high risk group of being a type 2 diabetic.
I have therefore been conducting a limited number of essential meetings from home during this period, but I am due to return to work tomorrow. I will continue to take precautions until I am fully recovered. I urge anyone who is COVID-19 positive, and especially those who fall into high risk groups, being over the age of 55 or with underlying illnesses, to do the same. Diabetics should also be monitoring themselves and their blood glucose levels closely.
Over this period, I have been overwhelmed by the kindness and care shown to me by people from across the province and the country. I am grateful for all of the messages, and support, which reflect the wonderful spirit of the people of this country. I ask that we all continue to hold those who are sick in our thoughts and take all the necessary precautions to ensure that we protect ourselves and others from contracting COVID-19.
Staying home whenever possible, or wearing a mask and social distancing when we do go out, are important steps in ensuring that we can slow the spread of the virus in this country. Hygiene measures such as hand washing, cleaning surfaces and covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze remain important at all times. These are simple precautions that can have a major impact, and I thank those people who have really taken every effort to protect themselves and their loved ones.