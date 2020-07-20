South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus COVID-19 Cases in Western Cape

press release

Update on the coronavirus by Premier Alan Winde

As of 1pm on 19 July, the Western Cape has 13 331 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 83 948 confirmed cases and 68001 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

83948

Total recoveries

68001

Total deaths

2616

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

13331

Tests conducted

374374

Hospitalisations

1578 with 326 in ICU or high care

Sub Districts Cape Town Metro:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

7061

5927

Southern

7334

6104

Northern

4840

4131

Tygerberg

10552

8841

Eastern

7619

6429

Klipfontein

7677

6463

Mitchells Plain

6708

5620

Khayelitsha

7444

6518

Total

59235

50033

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

256

129

Garden Route

Knysna

633

306

Garden Route

George

1736

1017

Garden Route

Hessequa

78

36

Garden Route

Kannaland

43

21

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

797

378

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

290

136

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1604

1286

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

3408

2872

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

2418

1901

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

821

605

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1032

791

Overberg

Overstrand

1170

930

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

135

84

Overberg

Swellendam

202

112

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

803

607

West Coast

Bergrivier

276

220

West Coast

Cederberg

77

51

West Coast

Matzikama

163

97

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

989

771

West Coast

Swartland

962

685

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

118

49

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

17

7

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

1

Unallocated: 6684 (4877 recovered)

Data note: As we move closer to the peak, it is not possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 29 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 2616. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

An explanation of today's data:

The total number of cases in the Western Cape is lower today than it was yesterday. This is because some cases from other provinces were mistakenly allocated to the Western Cape over the past week. This has been corrected, and as such, the total number of cases stands at 83948 today.

End of my isolation period:

Today marks 14 days since I first started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. When I first started my isolation, the mandatory self-isolation period was 14 days- however Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that this has now been revised to 10 days for those who test positive, in line with WHO recommendations. I have therefore completed my isolation.

My health is slowly improving, although I am still experiencing some symptoms such as a cough. Over the past two weeks, I have been following my doctor's instructions to rest as much as possible, especially as I am in the high risk group of being a type 2 diabetic.

I have therefore been conducting a limited number of essential meetings from home during this period, but I am due to return to work tomorrow. I will continue to take precautions until I am fully recovered. I urge anyone who is COVID-19 positive, and especially those who fall into high risk groups, being over the age of 55 or with underlying illnesses, to do the same. Diabetics should also be monitoring themselves and their blood glucose levels closely.

Over this period, I have been overwhelmed by the kindness and care shown to me by people from across the province and the country. I am grateful for all of the messages, and support, which reflect the wonderful spirit of the people of this country. I ask that we all continue to hold those who are sick in our thoughts and take all the necessary precautions to ensure that we protect ourselves and others from contracting COVID-19.

Staying home whenever possible, or wearing a mask and social distancing when we do go out, are important steps in ensuring that we can slow the spread of the virus in this country. Hygiene measures such as hand washing, cleaning surfaces and covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze remain important at all times. These are simple precautions that can have a major impact, and I thank those people who have really taken every effort to protect themselves and their loved ones.