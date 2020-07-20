Ghana: Capital View Hotel Disinfected Against COVID-19

Koforidua — As part of efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, on Saturday, disinfected Capital View Hotel in Koforidua.

The exercise saw a disinfection of the entire facility including rooms, conference halls, restaurants, reception, gym, bars, pool area and vehicles and other facilities owned by the company.

General Manager of Capital View Hotel, Wilfred Nii Korley Commodore, said, the initiative was one of the measures instituted by the hotel to curb the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of the guests, staff and other patronisers.

He said it was his view that COVID-19 has come to stay and it was imperative that companies such as Capital View Hotel put in place measures to curb the spread of the virus on their premises.

"It is for this reason that we have contracted Zoomlion Ghana Limited to fumigate and disinfect the entire premises of the facility. The idea is to ensure that the entire premises of the hotel are safe for our workers, and the guests we receive," he stated.

Mr Commodore said the fumigation of the facility would position the facility to swiftly respond and stop any possible spread of coronavirus on its premises.

Additionally, he said a number of COVID-19 safety protocols including nose mask wearing have been initiated to curtail the spread of the virus at the facility.

Touching on the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, he said although the viral disease had adversely impacted the business just like others in the hospitality industry, the hotel has relied on the low patronage to stay operational.