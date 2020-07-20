Ghana: 2nd Phase Nationwide Disinfection, Fumigation Begins Tomorrow

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has said it would embark on another disinfection, fumigation and cleaning of public places as part of efforts in containing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A press statement issued on Thursday in Accra and endorsed by the sector Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama, said the second phase of the exercise would last for two weeks, between Sunday, July 19 and Saturday, August 1, 2020, in all 16 regions in the country.

The disinfection, fumigation and cleaning would be done in markets, lorry parks, public toilets, and other public places, the statement noted.

In the statement, the Minister tasked all Regional Coordinating Councils to ensure that there are strict adherence to the directive by all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

According to the statement, the Greater Accra Region would have its clean-up day on Monday, July 20.

It added that, the same exercise would take place in the Ashanti and Western North regions respectively, on Wednesday, July 22.

Similarly, the exercise would be done in the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East concurrently on Friday, July 24, while the North East, Upper East and Upper West regions would have their turn of the clean-up on Sunday, July 26.

In the Savannah and Northern regions, the disinfection, fumigation and cleaning would be done on Monday, July 27.

Likewise, the exercise in the Volta and Oti regions would be done on Wednesday, July 29, while the following day, Thursday, July 30 would be the turn of Eastern Region.

The clean-up exercise would be climaxed in markets, lorry parks, public toilets, and other public places in the Central and Western regions, respectively on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The two weeks long exercise was to augment public education and sensitisation at various public places in containing the spread of the virus.

Again, the statement said that, there would be travel of personnel and deployment of equipment from the ministry to each of the regions a day before commencement to facilitate and ensure the exercise is successfully performed.