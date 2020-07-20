Ghana: Golf - Berves Engineering Supports Captain One Society in the Country," He Stressed.

18 July 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Mr Gyan who was introduced to golf by one of Captain One members, Bismark Boafo said, he does not only support the

Berves Engineering has presented an amount of GH¢5,000 to the Captain One Golf Society to support the Captain One Invitational Golf tournament which was held in January this year.

The gesture, according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Mr Solomon Gyan, was to defray the cost incurred during the grand event at Obuasi which attracted over 60 golfers across the country.

He explained that, following their operations at Obuasi where the last Captain One event was held, it was important to come on board to support the noble tournament.

"We are committed to supporting subsequent events. We want to urge others to come on board to develop golf

sport but has become a golfer subsequently.

Captain One President, Mr Pius Ayeh Appiah expressed gratitude to the Mechanical Engineering giants for coming on board to support the society.

"We believe the partnership is the beginning of many other things that could happen with regard to golf development in the country," he stressed.

He said, the outfit had scheduled series of monthly medals before the COVID-19 pandemic occasioned the halt of all sporting activities.

The last edition of the event was won by amateur golfer, Frank Kweku Antwi who dethroned the two-time winner, Prince Amponsah to take the crown.

