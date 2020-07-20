South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers Hands Over Houses in Forest Village Housing Development

press release

Joyous occasion as more residents receive houses in Forest Village

On Friday, 17 July 2020, Western Cape Human Settlements Minister, Tertuis Simmers, handed over 21 houses in the Forest Village Housing Development in Eersteriver to beneficiaries from the Joe Slovo informal settlement.

This brings the total number who have benefitted from the development during this past week to 73, after 52 beneficiaries, which includes 7 from the Kanana informal settlement, moved into their new homes between 15 and 16 July 2020.

Since the end of May 2020, and inclusive of this week's handover, there have been 319 beneficiaries that moved into Forest Village. 224 Went to residents from Wards 16, 17, 108 and 114, while 22 were handed over to residents from Boys Town in Nyanga.

Minister Simmers said: "The opportunity to positively change the lives of people in this manner can never be underestimated. The joy expressed by our beneficiaries is indescribable and I share in it. I'm particularly pleased that we've been able to assist the elderly and people with disabilities, as these residents are our main priority. We'd committed to moving over 250 beneficiaries into Forest Village during this period, and we have already exceeded this commitment."

One of the beneficiaries of a home in Forest Village this week, 83-year old Ms Elizabeth Sikupela, said: "I'm very happy to receive this house, as I've been waiting for over 30 years. I also thank God and the Minister for taking me out of Kanana and placing me in a much better situation. I no longer have to deal with the flooding in the informal area."

Said Minister Simmers: "It is important that our beneficiaries value the asset which they receive and take care of it. We encourage citizens to draft a will and ensure that they leave a legacy for their children.

I also thank the South African Police Services (SAPS), the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement and all security agencies who ensured that the residents from the Joe Slovo informal Settlement could move into their new homes this week, particularly since there was a group in the informal settlement who wanted to deny these grateful beneficiaries this opportunity".

Forest Village is one of the Department's Catalytic Projects, which commenced in January 2016 and has a budget allocation of R1.1billion. This mixed-use development consists of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs such as Military Veterans, Breaking New Ground (BNG) and Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) units.

Simmers added: "As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society."