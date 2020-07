At least two dead and 10 others wounded in a mass shooting incident reported in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Sunday.

According to the eyewitnesses in Warta-Nabadda district, the unknown gunman has shot indiscriminately at people in a house, where the demon possessed people are treated.

The killer has managed to escape from the scene and he is now at large after police launched a manhunt to bring him to justice.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.