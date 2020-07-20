Somalia: Farmajo and Madobe Held Face-to-Face Meeting in Galmudug

On Sunday, Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo held a closed-door meeting with the president of Jubbaland Ahmed Madobe for the first time for almost three years.

According to the sources, the meeting took place at the presidential palace of Galmudug State in Dhusameeb town, where the two leaders have discussed key issues.

Somali PM Hassan Ali Kheire and Galmudug leader Ahmed Abdi Kariye were in attendance of the talks but left the room later to give Farmajo and Madobe a chance to talk.

Jubaland has released a statement to announce that the meeting is the beginning of the plans to resolve the difference between the federal government and Jubbaland state.

President Farmajo said it was necessary to bury the hatchet with the Jubaland administration over the regional elections.