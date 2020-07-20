Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Memo From Families of Martyrs of July.19

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan received, Sunday, memo from the families of the martyrs of movement of July.19-1971.

The memo included a number of demands including discovery of the site where the martyrs were buried down and the circumstances of their trial.

Al-Burhan affirmed the legitimacy of the demands, adding that he will work with the families of the martyrs and the concerned authorities to meet these demands.

The families of the martyrs thanked Al-Burhan for his concern over the demands.