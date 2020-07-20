Sudan: UN - Sudan Needs 283 Million Dollars to Support COVID-19 Affected Persons

19 July 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The United Nations and the humanitarian aid partners, in the context of supporting Sudan's Transitional Government, on Sunday, launched additional supplement to the Humanitarian Response Plan for2020 to meet the growing humanitarian needs in the country.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator for Development and Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop son has called on the international community to increase support to Sudan and extend assistances to meet the urgent needs for the COVID-19 affected people in the country.

The International Official, according to a UN statement, pointed out to Sudan's critical need for 283 million dollars to support the response led by the government.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

