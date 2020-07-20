Nigeria: Obaseki Didn't Give Us N15 Billion to Get Ticket - PDP

20 July 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of peddling what it described as falsehood that it sold its ticket to Governor Godwin Obaseki, at N15billion.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State at the weekend, the Edo PDP Campaign Council described the allegation as a fantom charge, insisting that there was no iota of truth in the claim.

The leader of the Publicity Committee of the council, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who was accompanied by other members of the committee such as Senator Dino Melaye, wondered where the governor would have drawn such amount of money to give to the party.

Dokpesi said it was unimaginable Ize-Iyamu, who defected to the PDP in 2016 to contest for the position without giving anybody a dime, would be making such allegation.

He asked Edo residents to ignore what he referred to as the propaganda and lies of the APC, saying that the allegations were designed to pit PDP members in Edo against their leaders.

He said: "I do not know from which of the resources we would have expected Obaseki to have drawn N15bn to give to who?

"When Ize-Iyamu left APC did he give anybody a dime to come into PDP that he ran in the ticket in 2016?

"There is no iota of truth in that allegation. It is a fantom charge and it is part of the known propaganda and lies that that party parades at all times.

"To who did he give the money? Is it to the leaders, the governors, members of BoT? It is arrant nonsense and unacceptable allegation.

"It is to incite the PDP followers in Edo State that their leaders had been settled and they didn't get any portion of that".

Dokpesi warned that federal might would not work in Edo, adding that any attempt to deploy such would be resisted with the people's power.

He said the majority of Edo voters were solidly behind the PDP while droves of APC members were abandoning their party to join the PDP.

