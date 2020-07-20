Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor to Travel to Dhusamareb Today

20 July 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu mayor who also doubles up as the Benadir governor Omar Mohamud Mohamed [Finish] is set to travel to Dhusamareb, the regional administrative capital of Galmudug on Monday.

The mayor will be joining the regional leaders and those of the federal government conference that is expected to be held in Dhusamareb in the coming days.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire are also in Dhusamareb to lead the phase two of the conference in which they will discuss the issues of the upcoming elections and other key issues

On Sunday evening President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo held a closed-door meeting with Ahmed Islam Madobe, the interim leader of Jubbaland regional state at Galmudugs presidential palace.

This was the first meeting villa Somalia held with Jubbaland since August 2019 after Ahmed Islam Madobe re-election was boycotted by the federal government.

