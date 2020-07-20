Rwanda Engineers Association Constructs House for Genocide Survivor

Gilbert Muhoza, a 1994 Genocide survivor couldn't hold his excitement on Friday, July 17, when members of the Institution of Engineers Rwanda (IER) handed him keys to a new house, with water and electricity inclusive.

The resident of Bugesera District was promised a house t four years ago as he lacked a permanent place to stay, but he decided to wait on the promise of IER since they had committed to build a house for him, as a way of giving back to the community.

"Having taken the decision, the construction work started immediately. Unfortunately, it wasn't an easy task since engineers who were supposed to make sure that the construction went briskly, were engaged with others daily duties. However, with the support of the IER secretariat, the house was constructed and we are glad it is now complete and habitable," Eng. Gentil Kangaho, the chairman of IER said.

Kangaho further noted that the reason as to why IER decided to help Muhozi of all people, is because the residents of Ntarama sector chose him, and the fact that he had land, it was just the house missing.

Residents who witnessed as the house was being handed over cheered and commended IER members for such an act of kindness, and urged them to continue helping other deprived people, to put a smile on their faces.

The members of IER are obliged to team up with other professional bodies to positively change people's lives.

The president of IER pointed out that the estimated cost of the house is Rwf 25 million. The house is complete both inside and out and connected to water and electricity, some works shall still be done outside, as they continue to get contribution from other members of IER.

According to Muhoza, when a person lacks a house or a home, it's equivalent to having no future.

He extended his gratitude to all the engineers for fulfilling their promise, sacrificing their time and money and mostly, having a heart that shares the little they have, with the disadvantaged.

In his speech, Patrick Kalinda, the president of Ibuka in Ntarama sector, explained that such an act of kindness is important to Ibuka especially to the Genocide survivors because they require living a good life to be happy, physically and psychologically.

"There is great joy when people come out and assist the Genocide survivors to have a home and a location, this is what keeps them going. I encourage the members of IER to keep the charity heart and how I wish they could reach out to all Rwandans," he stressed.

Brief background

The Institution of Engineers Rwanda (IER) was established as a Professional Regulatory Body by Law No. 26/2012 of 29th June 2012. In the context of its mandate, IER has the following responsibilities;

To regulate and to guide the activities of all those practicing Engineering Profession in the Country, to ensure that engineering services delivered conform to and are in compliance with established engineering standards of service delivery and best practices.

To raise awareness of the engineering profession in the Country to ensure that its importance and value in the Country's socio-economic development process is well understood and appreciated at all levels of society.

To enhance technical capacities and professional competencies of its members to enable them to become more competent and competitive in the National, Regional and International engineering job markets.

