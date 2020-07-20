Nigeria: Omolori Bows Out From National Assembly

This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Expectations that the out-gone Clerk of the National Assembly, Ataba Sani Omolori, will proceed to court to challenge his removal from office was dashed as he has called the new Clerk, Ojo Amos Olatunde, to congratulate him.

He also stated categorically that he would not challenge his removal in court as everything happens according to the will of God.

He had also since last Saturday went to the National Assembly to park all his personal belongings from his former office.

THISDAY accosted the out-gone clerk while parking out and the following ensued: "Sir, will you challenge your removal from office in court?

Omolori said: Why? It has ended the way God wants it-which we Muslims call destiny. We thank Almighty Allah for everything. We have moved forward. Absolutely no regrets for what we do and what we did not do.

"Why should I go to court? To help the legislators enforce their resolution and even as it is now, challenge my friend and colleague, who is the new clerk of the National Assembly?

When THISDAY asked what he was doing there, Omolori replied: "As you can see, I'm parking my personal belongings."

He was further told that his removal elicited mixed reaction, as some people are happy while some are not.

He responded that "that is life. It is full of sadness and joy. I cannot expect everyone to be happy or like what I have done in office. For me, for all I have done or did not do, I have no regret. Those laughing could be doing so in remembrance of the fact that yesterday ushered in today and today will usher in tomorrow."

When THISDAY inquired whether he would continue his community service, Omolori said: "I have always been serving my community, and I will always do so."

It was gathered that after removing his personal belongings, he called the new Clerk of National Assembly, Ojo Amos Olatunji, and congratulated him and told him that he has removed his personal belongings.

