Gambia: Official - Tapha Tine Agrees Deal With Boy Niang II

Tapha Tine will finally take on Boy Niang II after a prolong speculation over the duel happening.

Talks about the two facing off having long loomed but promoter Pape Thialiss have managed to break the deadlock, pushing through the deal.

The wrestlers were due to come face to face to formalize the signing yesterday evening at press time.

Boy Niang comes on the back of a defeat based on refereeing decision to Lac de Guier II of Guediawaye while Tapha Tine has been without a bout the whole of last year following his win over Yekini jnr.

Currently being halted by the coronavirus pandemic, resumption of the wrestling season will deliver some intriguing fixtures such as this one and the crowd-puller tie between Ama Balde and king of arena Modou Lo.

There are also reports of Gouye Gui squaring sensation and multiple-time Ecowas champion Reug Reug but nothing has been finalised yet.