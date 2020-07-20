Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi Accorded Grand Reception in Pemba

THE Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday enjoyed a grand reception after arriving in Pemba for the one-day introduction tour.

It was an opportunity for the CCM presidential hopeful to connect with party members and other Islanders in the second largest Island in Zanzibar before the official campaign kicks-off in the near future.

Dr Mwinyi arrived at the airport here at around 10am before proceeding to the Tibirinzi ground in Chakechake District where he met cheerful fans led by party leaders.

"CCM Oyeee, Mapinduzi..." were the normal greetings from leaders to the enthusiastic fans dressed in green or yellow, waving flags with the same colours, which dominated streets and grounds.

This was the second introduction tour after a similar one was held in Unguja, the largest and highly populated Island in Zanzibar, last Wednesday CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) elected Dr Mwinyi as presidential flagbearer for Zanzibar on July 10, this year in the primaries, beating other four aspirants at that stage.

Residents mainly youths turned-up in big numbers on streets from the airport to the meeting ground, lining up on roads singing and dancing, praising CCM, as the presidential hopeful passed waving from his open car.

Upon arrival at the Tibirinzi children entertainment park at around 11.42am, Dr Mwinyi was welcomed by fans, musicians, and leaders.

Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohammed Shein arrived ten minutes later to introduce the presidential candidate, and described Dr Mwinyi as the best choice for Zanzibaris.

Accompanied, in separate open car, by the four candidates he defeated in the inter-party primaries; Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed, Prof Makame Mbarawa, Mr Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, and Mr Khamis Mussa Omar, the CCM flag-bearer in the upcoming general election entered the ground in an open car waving to the crowd who lined up on road sides chanting 'Mapinduzi Daima.'

The highly attended event, which attracted among others the outgoing cabinet ministers, led by second Vice President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, heard the Isles retiring president, Dr Shein make the case for Dr Mwinyi presidential credentials.

He spoke highly of his 'successor', describing him as a committed leader prepared to move Zanzibar forward as far as political, social and social development are concerned.

Dr Shein reiterated that Dr Mwinyi is a highly respectful, polite and hardworking individual who has proved himself when he served in different ministries in the Union government.

"Dr Mwinyi is a good leader... when the campaigns start let us support him so that he can be elected to serve you," President Shein, who also serves as party's national vice chairman for Zanzibar urged the enthusiastic party cadres and supporters.

Dr Shein said that CCM is prepared for victory but the coming president will need young talented and hardworking people to work with him in the government and deliver the envisaged socio-economic progresses.

"Since the screening exercise in party primaries begins tomorrow (today) to pick candidates for counsellors, House of Representatives, and MP, please choose the best candidates, not the same faces and old leaders needing to be greeted with honouring words 'Shikamoo'," said Dr Shein.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mwinyi rebuffed suggestions that he was backing up some contestants in the ongoing primaries, with the view to appoint them in his cabinet if he wins the presidential election.