Nigeria: Police Arrest Notorious Leader of Terror Gang in Lagos

The Satellite Police Division of the Lagos Police Command has arrested Prince Yusuf, the suspected leader of a dreaded criminal gang terrorising Satellite town and environs.

Yusuf was said to have been arrested after the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Satellite Town, CSP Chike Oti launched a manhunt for him and his gang.

The gang had carried out a fresh attack on some residents of the area whom they also extorted, wounded and even destroyed their properties.

When alerted on the fresh attack, the Area Commander of Festac Police Area Command, ACP Halilu Muawiya swiftly swung into action and ordered the DPO to personally lead a team to quell the raging crisis.

After initially resisting arrest, the gang fell to the superior firing power of the police and the arrest of the kingpin threw the residents into wild jubilation.

The kingpin was alleged to have spearheaded series of attacks on truck and tanker drivers plying Abule-Ado, Abule-Osun, Alakija, VinNiger, some parts of Festac, old Ojo Road, Satellite Town, and the expressway from Mile 2 to Trade Fair Complex.

They were also alleged to have been coordinating robbery attacks on motorists plying the expressway, especially at night when there is traffic gridlock in the area.

Over the years, the police have had several deadly encounters with the vicious gang led by the arrested suspect and each time, they escaped to their hideout in Badagry.

After the situation must have died down, they would come back to strike again, a move that became a recurring decimal to the dismay of residents.

Despite series of complaints and petitions by the residents, the gang held sway in attacking and forcefully confiscating many properties belonging to people in the area who refused to be extorted huge sums of money.

In their commando style, they re-enacted their nefarious act by breaking into the warehouse of a popular moviemaker, Gabosky Okoye, early this year.

Also, they nearly killed another businessman, who refused to pay the N10million levy they illegally imposed on his warehouse.

Given the gravity of beatings and torture he was subjected to, he was flown overseas for treatment and has since been permanently assigned on a wheelchair.

Last year, the gang abducted six policemen from police headquarters who came to the area for surveillance, subjected them to hours of flogging and punishment before carting away their weapons.

Some policemen from Satellite Division later succeeded in retrieving the weapons after pacifying them.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Spokesman, SP Bala Elkana, said they are compiling all his notorious exploits in preparation to charge him to court.