Rwanda: Who's Who in New Govt Appointments

On Wednesday, the cabinet appointed dozens of officials, some of them to high-profile roles, including a Permanent Secretary, CEO, Directors-General, Board chairpersons and members, among others. Some of the appointees are subject to approval by the Senate, while others were to assume their new roles immediately. But who is who among the newly appointed officials?

Zachee Iyakaremye - Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health

Prior to his appointment, Zachee Iyakaremye was the Fiscal Decentralization Division Manager at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

He also previously served in other different positions, including the Director of Budget Policy Formulation and Reforms at the same ministry.

The 35-year-old boasts more than ten years of experience in the field of Public Finance Management from Resource Mobilization, Planning, Budgeting, Project Management and Accounting, to Reporting and Audit.

The father of two also brings on the table experience in donor funded operations and projects thanks to extensive training and placements in international organizations including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

Teddy Mugabo - CEO, Rwanda Green Fund (Fonerwa)

Prior to her appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Rwanda Green Fund, Teddy Mugabo served as the Head of Business Development at the same agency. In her previous role, she coordinated efforts to mobilise resources toward he country's green ambitions.

Mugabo has a post-graduate Science Degree in Climate Change and Development from the University of Sussex & Institute of Development Studies (IDS). She also has a Bachelor's of science in Biology from Hannibal-LaGrange University-Missouri, United States.

She boasts eight years of experience in the Climate Change and Environmental sector.

Jean Pierre Mugabo - Director-General, Rwanda Forestry Authority

Until July 15, Jean Pierre Mugabo was heading the same agency but in interim capacity. The 36-year-old had previously served as the Head of Forestry Department at the former Rwanda Water and Forestry Authority (RWFA) since 2017.

He has a Master's of Science in Agronomy from Lovely Professional University, India.

Armand Zingiro - Managing-Director, EUCL

Armand Zingiro is an electronics engineer by profession. He studied in South Africa's University of South Africa and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

Up until his appointment, he was serving as the Director of Distribution Operations at Energy Utility Corporation Limited (EUCL).

Prior to that he was a division manager in 5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies), a high technology company specialising in training simulators, virtual reality (VR) and machine learning.

Charline Murindahabi - Director-General, Rwanda Management Institute (RMI)

Prior to her recent appointment, Charline Murindahabi was a senior lecturer at the University of Rwanda's School of Governance. She was also the head of political science and international relations at UR-College of Arts and Social Sciences.

The soft-spoken mother of three holds a PhD in Peace and Development at the School of Global Studies, University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

On top of that, she also studied public administration at the University of Western Cape in South Africa.

Asked about her priority once she has assumed office, she said: "To contribute as much as possible to the mission of RMI so that it can really be a solution to management and administrative issues for both public and private sectors, in Rwanda and beyond."

Nicole Mutimukeye - NEC Vice Chairperson

Nicole Mutimukeye studied at Kalu University in Spain where she obtained her a Master's of International Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid. The 34-year-old is currently the Food Products Information and Promotion officer at Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (RFDA), a role she is expected to keep since her recent appointment is not a fulltime role.